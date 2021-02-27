Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 12.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $7,796,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $125.97 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

