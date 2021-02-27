Binance USD Trading 0% Higher Today (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded flat against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $3.37 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00733564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00037081 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,330,371,471 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

