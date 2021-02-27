Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Biogen worth $67,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $272.88 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average of $267.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.