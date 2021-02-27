BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.