Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.06

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.06 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 192.50 ($2.52). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 1,108 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of £7.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

