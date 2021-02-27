bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Head to Head Review

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares bioMérieux and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76%

This table compares bioMérieux and Loomis AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMérieux $3.00 billion 5.06 $305.54 million $2.58 49.63 Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 0.91 $174.15 million N/A N/A

bioMérieux has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for bioMérieux and Loomis AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMérieux 3 0 2 0 1.80 Loomis AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

bioMérieux beats Loomis AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers. It also provides molecular biology for the detection of genetic sequences of deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid; and companion diagnostic test, as well as services for clinical and industrial laboratories. The company was formerly known as B-D MÃ©rieux. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMÃ©rieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut MÃ©rieux SA.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

