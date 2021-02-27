BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.65% of BioTelemetry worth $386,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of BEAT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

