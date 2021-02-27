Bitball Treasure Tops 24 Hour Volume of $668,811.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $98.63 or 0.00213532 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $44.38 million and $668,811.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00074931 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012329 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

