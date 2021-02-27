Bitcloud Market Cap Tops $187,455.02 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $187,455.02 and $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,377.87 or 0.99757747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00459032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00903115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00295320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00106089 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,878,661 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.