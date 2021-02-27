Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $179,757.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,305.30 or 0.99485450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00446502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.35 or 0.00844001 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00291009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00094756 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,884,367 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

