Bitcoin 2 Price Reaches $1.15 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $832.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

