Bitcoin Atom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $768,795.42 and $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.