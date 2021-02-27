Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $493.01 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.20 billion and $3.99 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $493.01 or 0.01047362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00397232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003280 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,666,244 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

