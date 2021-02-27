Bitcoin Interest Trading 45.2% Lower This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $50,657.94 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00255684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00099489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00056429 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

