Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $7.17 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $54,836.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $7.17 or 0.00015190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 155,163 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.