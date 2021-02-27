Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $321.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.91 million and $321.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00259604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00103267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.