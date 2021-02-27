Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $800.48 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $184.24 or 0.00396971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $800.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,410.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01041462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003354 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005357 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,664,564 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.