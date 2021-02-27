Bitcoinus Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,480.62 and $219.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,986.39 or 1.00309391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00092995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003503 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

