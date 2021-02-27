BitCore Market Cap Reaches $7.43 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $7,269.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.64 or 0.03169967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00371421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.75 or 0.01047932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.23 or 0.00459192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.00397437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00260559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023990 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,546,779 coins and its circulating supply is 18,045,820 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

