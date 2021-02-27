BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $464.35 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $464.35 million and $1.03 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00717046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00027724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00034249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040609 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BTMX is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

