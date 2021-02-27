Bitsdaq Achieves Market Capitalization of $429,998.09 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 124.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $429,998.09 and $180.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 94% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00719513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

