BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,269 shares of company stock worth $5,923,495 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,274,000 after acquiring an additional 665,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period.

NYSE:BJ opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

