BlackRock Inc. Acquires 297,172 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 297,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.45% of Wolverine World Wide worth $396,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

