BlackRock Inc. Has $392.09 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 696,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.39% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $392,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of PACB opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

