BlackRock Inc. Has $400.58 Million Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.74% of iRobot worth $400,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $703,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

