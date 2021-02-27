BlackRock Inc. Purchases 292,074 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.29% of Boyd Gaming worth $396,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,058,956.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

