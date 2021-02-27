BlackRock Inc. Sells 782,823 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,167,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of Unum Group worth $370,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after buying an additional 246,624 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

