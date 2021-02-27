Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 809 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $133.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

