Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $56.58 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

