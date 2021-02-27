Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 262,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.