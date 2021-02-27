Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $555.94 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

