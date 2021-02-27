Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 674 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $156.89 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

