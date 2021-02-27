Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,788,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,958,000 after purchasing an additional 96,024 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the period.

RWO stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

