Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

