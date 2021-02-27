Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,790 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,686,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.65 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

