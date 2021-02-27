Block-Logic Market Cap Reaches $535,976.74 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $535,976.74 and $223.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

