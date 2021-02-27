Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.50 Million

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $3,604.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

