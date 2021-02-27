Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0068

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,342.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.79 or 0.00717962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00028574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00034562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040453 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

