Blockzero Labs (XIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $251,559.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $251,559.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,879,987 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

