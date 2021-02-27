BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Stock Price Down 0%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $72.13. Approximately 34,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 40,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 0.21% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

