BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $87,740.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.08 or 0.00733564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00035049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00042688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

