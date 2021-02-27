Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $381,902.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $381,902.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance token can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00480815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00080766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.00486286 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

