Boosted Finance Trading 82.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $54.54 or 0.00119492 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 82.9% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $354,819.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00489350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00072487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00081217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00495843 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.