BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. BOScoin has a market cap of $903,659.17 and $14.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002847 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

