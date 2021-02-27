Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Price Tops $2,748.39 on Top Exchanges

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,748.39 or 0.05835537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token (OLD) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.71 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00035305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042682 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 84,642 coins and its circulating supply is 14,183 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token (OLD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token (OLD) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.