Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,408 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of BOX worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BOX by 45.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

