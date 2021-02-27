BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 83.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $929.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00436663 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.