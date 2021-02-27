Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $25.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.39 million and the highest is $25.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $105.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.13 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $116.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWB. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $408.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

