Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,816,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.