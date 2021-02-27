Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce $270.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.46 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $282.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of BRX opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.